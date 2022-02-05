Left Menu

Asha Bhosle visits sister Lata Mangeshkar at hospital, says veteran singer "now stable"

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Saturday evening visited her sister and legendary artist Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

05-02-2022
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Saturday evening visited her sister and legendary artist Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The 88-year-old singer rushed to meet her elder sister who was once again put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition on Saturday.

After her visit, Bhosle also shared an update about Mangeshkar's health with the media. "The doctor has said that she is stable now," the 'Dum Maro Dum' singer shared. For the unversed, after previously recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia, Mangeshkar was once again put on ventilator support as her condition worsened on Saturday.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the megastar shared that the iconic singer is currently under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well. The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU. (ANI)

