Lata Mangeshkar back on ventilator, under aggressive therapy: Doctor

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar is back on the ventilator after her health deteriorated and is undergoing ''aggressive therapy'', a doctor treating her said on Saturday.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

''Lata Mangeshkar didi is in Breach Candy Hospital, in the ICU. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment,'' Samdani told reporters outside the south Mumbai hospital.

As news of her ill-health spread, a stream of visitors – and some anxious fans – reached Breach Candy. Among them was Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle who visited the hospital to check on the veteran playback singer.

''I'm hopeful she'll be fine, even I'm praying. Doctors have informed she is stable, there is improvement,'' Asha Bhosle told reporters while leaving the hospital.

Barricades were put up outside the premises, security was tightened and media crews gathered for news of the woman known as India’s Melody Queen.

Others who visited the hospital included Union minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and NCP leader Supriya Sule.

''The entire nation is praying that she recovers soon, that we are able to take her back home from the hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also sent his wishes for Lata Didi's good health to the family. I've conveyed it to the family,'' Goyal told the battery of camera crews.

He added that doctors would give a bulletin about Mangeshkar's health and it would not be right for him to say anything.

Earlier in the morning, Mageshkar’s doctor Samdani gave news that she wasn’t doing well. ''She is not doing well. She continues to be in the ICU under treatment and has been put on ventilator again,'' Samdani told PTI.

On January 29, Samdani had said Mangeshkar was showing signs of marginal improvement and was taken off the ventilator but continued to be under observation in the ICU.

Anxiety over Mangeshkar’s health reflected on social media platforms as well.

Many took to social media to pray for the singing legend's recovery.

Actor Madhuri Dixit tweeted, ''Sending good wishes and praying for Lata Didi's speedy recovery.'' Actor Raveena Tandon also wished her a ''speedy recovery''.

In November 2019, Mangeshkar had been admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including ''Ajeeb dastan hai ye'', ''Pyar kiya to darna kya'' and ''Neela asman so gaya''.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been given the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

