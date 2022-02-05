Left Menu

Nagpur: Two members of family die within hours of each other

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-02-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 23:17 IST
A 55-year-old woman died of shock here within a couple of hours after learning about her brother-in-law's death, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Motumal Dayaramani (50) and Renu Ghanshyam Dayaramani (55), both residents of Sindhi Colony, Mecosabag. According to the family, Rajesh complained of chest pain at 8.30 pm on Friday and was rushed to a hospital but declared dead on arrival.

When his nephew returned home and told Renu Dayaramani about the death, she suffered a heart attack and died on the way to the hospital.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

