Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami in UP

Braving the cold and the coronavirus pandemic, around 15.5 lakh devotees bathed in the icy waters of the Ganga river and at Sangam here till 8 pm on Saturday on the occasion of Basant Panchami, the fourth major bathing festival of the ongoing Magh Mela.

Officials said devotees started thronging the river banks in the early hours of the day and they continued to arrive in huge numbers for a holy dip.

An official said that in view of the large number of devotees turning up for a holy dip on Basant Panchami, eight new lost and found centres have been set up in the fair area.

Often at such large gatherings, coronavirus norms, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, go for a toss.

As of Saturday, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 20,41,734 coronavirus cases and 23,303 deaths due to the infection, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)