Shreya Ghoshal pens love-filled anniversary post for husband

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote a beautiful message for her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on their seventh wedding anniversary.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-02-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 23:59 IST
Shreya Ghoshal with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote a beautiful message for her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on their seventh wedding anniversary. The talented singer, who has mesmerised audiences with melodious songs like 'Manwa Laage', 'Piyu Bole' and 'Bairi Piya', tied the knot with her long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Shreya shared a happy picture of them together and wrote, "Happy anniversary to us. I didn't think we could possibly find any time to celebrate this year but you made sure we did. You love planning these little surprises through the day, don't you! Devyaan's baba, my baby, I love you #shreyaditya." Fans and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Happy anniversary! What a beautiful day to celebrate on Basant Panchami," music composer Salim Merchant wrote. "Happy Anniversary, cuties," actor Mithila Palkar added.

The couple were blessed with their baby boy Devyaan on May 22, 2021. (ANI)

