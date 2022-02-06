Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92, media reports

Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's biggest cultural icons, and a singer who defined music and melody for generations of her countrymen have died in Mumbai, several leading Indian media outlets reported on Sunday. She was 92 and is survived by her four siblings. Mangeshkar was hospitalized on Jan. 11 after she was detected with COVID-19.

Mangeshkar began singing in her teens, and in a career spanning 73 years sang more than an estimated 15,000 songs in 36 languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)