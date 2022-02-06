Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's biggest cultural icons and a singer who defined music and melody for generations of her countrymen has died, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

She was 92 and is survived by her four siblings. Mangeshkar was hospitalized on Jan. 11 after she was detected with COVID-19. "I am anguished beyond words," Modi wrote https://twitter.com/narendramodi on Twitter.

"The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerize people." Mangeshkar began singing in her teens, and in a career spanning 73 years sang more than an estimated 15,000 songs in 36 languages.

Other Bollywood personalities and politicians offered consolations.

