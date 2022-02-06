Grieve with fellow Indians on passing away of Lata Didi: PM Modi

Mourning the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that she leaves behind a void in the nation that cannot be filled, and the coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. The singing legend died on Sunday at a Mumbai hospital. In a tweet, the prime minister said, ''I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.'' Modi said her songs brought out a variety of emotions and she closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. ''Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,'' he said. The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)