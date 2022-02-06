Her golden voice will continue to echo in hearts of fans: Rahul on Lata Mangeshkar's demise
Condoling singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's demise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades, Gandhi tweeted. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.
- Country:
- India
Condoling singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's demise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. Mangeshkar died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).
''Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades,'' Gandhi tweeted.
''Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends, and fans,'' the Congress leader said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
2 injured in fire at 20 storey building in Mumbai
Fire breaks out at 20-storeyed building in Mumbai
15 injured as major fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise
Voltas & Voltas Beko launch their exclusive, one of its kind, Experience Zone at Prabhadevi, in Mumbai
Mumbai: NCB seizes 3.9 kg ephedrine concealed in consignment of women's wear