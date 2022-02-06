Two-day national mourning for Lata Mangeshkar

A two-day national mourning will be observed on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, official sources said on Sunday.

The national flag will fly at half mast, they said, adding that a state funeral will be accorded to her.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

