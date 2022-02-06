Left Menu

Lata ji's demise heartbreaking for me, says President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the passing away of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar is heartbreaking for him, as for millions the world over.The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity, he said.Mangeshkar died on Sunday at a Mumbai hospital.Lata-jis demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 10:52 IST
''Lata-ji's demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable,'' Kovind tweeted.

''An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere,'' he said.

The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

