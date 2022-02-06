Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar died due to multiple organ failure: Doctor

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 10:55 IST
Late Lata Mangeshkar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning at the age of 92. After her death, Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, issued a statement. He revealed that Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to miltiple organ failure.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19," Dr Samdani informed. The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

