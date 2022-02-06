Lata's music transcended barriers of region & language: Maha governor Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, and said her music transcended the barriers of region and language and had the ''ability to invoke the God within''.

Mangeshkar (92) died on Sunday at a hospital here, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar.

''Death in inevitable. Even then everybody was praying that this news never comes,'' Koshyari said in a condolence message. The demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is a sad news for every household in the country and beyond the shores of India, he said. ''Lata Mangeshkar's music transcended the borders of region, language and time. It had the ability to invoke the Almighty God within,'' the governor said.

He said Lata Mangeshkar's devotional songs had the ability to awaken Gods in the morning, while her love songs had the power to bring cheers to youths. The patriotic songs sung by her had the power to infuse the spirit of nationalism, while the lullaby sung by her had the magic to put toddlers to sleep peacefully. Lata ji simplified Indian music and brought it close to the masses. Her divine voice gave a new energy, hope and positivity to the working classes, farmers and ordinary people, Koshyari said. For eight decades, Lata ji remained the voice of the Indian film industry. She was a pivot in the golden era of the Indian music, he said. ''Maharashtra is justly proud that Lata ji belonged to the state. It is our good fortune that we are living in the same era in which Lata ji breathed and sung,'' the governor said.

Her death has caused a great void in the world of music. However, her music will live on for ages to come, he said. ''On behalf of the people of Maharashtra, I offer my homage to legendary Lata Didi and convey my deepest condolences to her family and fans all over the globe,'' the governor added.

