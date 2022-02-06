Left Menu

End of an era of music in India: Kejriwal on Lata Mangeshkar's demise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 11:56 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said with the demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, an era of music in India has ended.

Mangeshkar (92), one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failure at a Mumbai hospital earlier in the day, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her.

''The demise of 'swar kokila' of India Lata Mangeshkar is the end of an era of music in India. Her melodious voice will remain immortalised among us and in the entire world. I pray to God to give the departed soul a place at his feet,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other members of the Kejriwal cabinet also took to Twitter to pay homage to Mangeshkar.

''Lata ji's demise has left a void that can never be filled. India has lost its Nightingale today. May her soul rest in peace,'' Sisodia said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said he was shocked by the news of the passing away of Mangeshkar.

Mangeshkar had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

