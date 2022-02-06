Left Menu

Sporting stars condole Mangeshkar's demise, say her legacy will remain forever

The sporting fraternity led by cricketers on Sunday condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and paid glowing tributes to the melody queen, saying she will forever remain in everyones heart.Mangeshkar 92, one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failure at a city hospital earlier in the day, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her.Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 12:15 IST
Sporting stars condole Mangeshkar's demise, say her legacy will remain forever
  • Country:
  • India

The sporting fraternity led by cricketers on Sunday condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and paid glowing tributes to the melody queen, saying she will forever remain in everyone's heart.

Mangeshkar (92), one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failure at a city hospital earlier in the day, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her.

''Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones,'' batting great Virat Kohli tweeted.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote on his Twitter page, ''Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come.'' Test specialist and India batter Ajinkya Rahane said in Mangeshkar's demise, the country lost its Nightingale.

''India lost her Nightingale today. Prayers are with Lata didi’s family as we mourn this difficult hour. Om Shanti.

Spin legend Anil Kumble added: ''Deepest condolences on the passing of #LataMangeshkar. Her legendary voice will continue to inspire.'' Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman said, ''Pained to receive news of Bharat Ratna #Lata Mangeshkar didi’s demise. Her voice and melodies will remain immortal. Condolences to her family, friends and millions of fans all over the world. Om Shanti.'' Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote: ''The Nightingale of India, a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar.'' “Legends live for eternity! No one will ever be like her! #LataMangeshkar,'' Gautam Gambir said.

Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj wrote: ''Extremely saddened by the demise of the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar ji. A big loss for India. Her magical voice shall remain immortal. Om Shanti.'' The Indian football team also paid tributes to the legendary singer.

''We mourn the passing away of the late singer #LataMangeshkar, the Nightingale of India. May her soul rest in peace. #RIP.'' Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh also condoled the demise of Mangeshkar, tweeting: ''Om Shanti.'' Mangeshkar had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to the Breach Candy Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022