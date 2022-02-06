Left Menu

Lata's voice connected several generations with music: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mourned the death of melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday and said her voice connected several generations with music by bringing human sensibilities to life.The 92-year-old singing legend died at a Mumbai-based hospital in the morning.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-02-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 12:16 IST
Lata's voice connected several generations with music: MP CM
The 92-year-old singing legend died at a Mumbai-based hospital in the morning.

The 92-year-old singing legend died at a Mumbai-based hospital in the morning. “The world has lost a singer, who gave innumerable songs to bring joy to life with her melodious voice. Lata didi's life is an unparalleled chapter of musical meditation,” Chouhan said in a series of tweets. He said Mangeshkar's life was a wonderful journey in the Hindi film industry as well as Indian music.

“Her music connected many generations with songs and music by bringing human sensibilities to life,'' he said. The singer played the role of an aide and mentor from the evolution of the film industry to its entry into the modern era. Her contribution will not be forgotten, Chouhan said. Her personality reflected total devotion to music and remained a blend of decency, gentleness and congeniality, which will continue to inspire art lovers till eternity, the CM said.

“Lata didi will always be with all of us with her sweet immortal voice,” he added. State Congress chief Kamal Nath also condoled the singer's death. “An era has ended…Lata Mangeshkar gave the Indian music worldwide recognition with her melodious voice. I express my condolences on her death,” he said.

MP BJP chief V D Sharma in a condolence message said Mangeshkar, who was born at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, brought laurels to the country at the world level. ''She was a true patriot. Her patriotic songs made a special place in the hearts of all the countrymen. An era in the music world has ended with her,” he said.

Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh also paid tributes to Mangeshkar.

“Her voice is immortal. No one like her has been born, nor will it happen again,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

