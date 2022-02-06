Lata to live through her melody: Patnaik

Expressing his grief over the demise singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said she will live through her melody.

Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am due to multiple organ failures.

''Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary singer #LataMangeskar. The 'Melody Queen of India' leaves a void in our collective consciousness. She will live through her melody for eternity. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family & her countless fans (sic),'' Patnaik tweeted.

Noted Odia singer Trupti Das, who broke down after hearing the news, said Mangeshkar was an incarnation of Goddess Saraswati.

''Goddess Saraswati came down to earth on Saturday on the occasion of Basant Panchami and took her daughter along with her early on Sunday morning. It's a great loss for the entire world, not just for India or Odisha,'' she said.

Well-known music director Pranab Pattnaik said Mangeshkar had sung at least two songs in Odia.

''Her voice was above all languages, all religions and creed. I was fortunate to meet her,'' he said.

