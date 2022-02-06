Left Menu

Karnataka Governor Gehlot, CM Bommai join millions to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death

the Karnataka governor said.Bommai too mourned the death saying the Cuckoo of India has stopped singing today.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-02-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 12:49 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and former chief ministers of the state on Sunday joined millions of others to condole the demise of iconic playback singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar.

In his message, Gehlot said he is saddened by the news about the demise of 'Swara Kokila' Lata Mangeshkar and offered his tribute to her. ''May God bestow peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family members and his numerous fans to bear this loss,'' the Karnataka governor said.

Bommai too mourned the death saying the 'Cuckoo of India has stopped singing today'. ''It is a saddest moment for all of us that the Cuckoo of India has stopped singing today. The entire nation is mourning. We all grew up listening to her songs,'' the Karnataka Chief Minister told reporters here.

Calling Mangeshkar 'Gaana Saraswati', who passed away on Sunday morning due to COVID-19 related complications in Mumbai at the age of 92, Bommai said the glowing star of Indian music, who had enriched the music world with her scintillating voice was not restricted to just film music but immortalised many Bhajans and patriotic songs.

''Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon will remain eternal like the Himalayas. The song brings tears to us even today and the patriotic sentiments know no bounds. So inspiring was her voice and her songs,'' Bommai recalled.

The Chief Minister said the doyen of Indian music had sung some Kannada songs which were popular. He added that so long as there is music on the earth, Lata Mangeshkar will rule the hearts of music lovers and her name will remain alive.

In his tweet, former PM Deve Gowda said: ''Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of #LataMangeshkar. She had in her voice the soul of this nation. My deepest condolences. Her music will remain with us forever. RIP.'' Union ministers from Karnataka and ministers in the state government and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, H D Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah too mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar.

