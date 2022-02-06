Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and a host of others expressed grief over legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkars demise on Sunday.Mangeshkar died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning due to multiple organ failure.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 06-02-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 13:03 IST
AP Governor, CM mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death
Late Lata Mangeshkar (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and a host of others expressed grief over legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar's demise on Sunday.

Mangeshkar died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.

"Lata Mangeshkar was the greatest singer the country has ever produced. She was popularly known as the queen of melody and the Nightingale of India. The void created by her demise can never be filled," the Governor said in a message.

Stating that Mangeshkar would be remembered by generations to come for her contribution to music, Harichandan offered condolences to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister called Lata Mangeshkar "the notation to melody of Indian music. ''The motif of classical and film songs, Lata Mangeshkar was music to the ears for over seven generations and remained the undisputed and indispensable voice of the nation,'' Reddy said in a condolence message.

She held her uniqueness till the last stanza of her career and her passing away was a great loss to Indian music, the Chief Minister said.

In a tweet, Leader of Opposition Naidu said: ''Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji. Renowned as the Nightingale of India, her demise will mark the end of a remarkable era which witnessed her melodious voice regale every household in India. Her contribution to Indian music will be eternal.'' Telugu film star and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan also mourned Mangeshkar's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

