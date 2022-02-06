Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan on Lata Mangeshkar's demise: Voice of a million centuries has left us

Describing Lata Mangeshkar as the voice of million centuries, megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to the singing legend who passed away on Sunday.Mangeshkar 92 died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am due to multiple organ failures.Bachchan took to his personal blog to bid adieu to the melody queen.She has left us ..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 13:05 IST
Amitabh Bachchan on Lata Mangeshkar's demise: Voice of a million centuries has left us
Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Describing Lata Mangeshkar as ''the voice of million centuries'', megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid homage to the singing legend who passed away on Sunday.

Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am due to multiple organ failures.

Bachchan took to his personal blog to bid adieu to the melody queen.

''She has left us .. The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens !'' he wrote.

''Prayers for calm and peace ..'' the 79-year-old actor added.

Mangeshkar had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career in her teenage years in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022