PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 13:17 IST
With Lata Mangeshkar's demise, India has lost its voice: Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar and said India has lost its voice with the passing away of the ''music ratna''.

Mangeshkar, 92, died due to multiple organ failure at a Mumbai hospital earlier on Sunday.

''I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India and across the globe with her mellifluous and sublime voice for several decades,'' Naidu said in his condolence message.

''She was truly a musical Ratna and had ruled the Hindi Cinema like a Queen for several decades. She has been the favourite and most sought after female playback singer of music composers,'' he said.

Naidu also listed the highlights of Mangeshkar's career and said she achieved her first major breakthrough in Hindi film 'Mahal' in 1949.

''Lata ji became an overnight singing sensation with the song Aayega Aanewala and there was no looking back for her after that,'' he said.

Mangeshkar was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, even as accolades and awards poured in from India and abroad.

From bhajans to romantic numbers to patriotic songs, she recorded thousands of songs in Hindi and other Indian and foreign languages, Naidu said.

''With a heavy heart, I convey my profound condolences to the bereaved family members and her fans across India and the globe,'' the vice president said.

Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

