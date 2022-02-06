Kerala leaders condole Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-02-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 13:47 IST
Lata Mangeshkar. (Image Source-Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Leaders across the political spectrum in Kerala on Sunday condoled the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar saying she has conquered the hearts of the people and will live among us through the thousands of songs immortalised by her.

Mangeshkar died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he was deeply grieved by the sad demise of Mangeshkar.

''She will live in our minds through countless melodies that her mellifluous voice immortalized. May her soul attain Mukti... Lata ji's greatness goes beyond her sweet voice. By singing in almost all Indian languages, Lata ji showed us how music unites people of diverse languages and locations. My heartfelt condolences,'' Khan wrote on Twitter.

In his message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said many generations grew up with her songs and that Mangeshkar has an indelible place in their minds.

''The singer, who remained incomparable for decades, has sung not only in Hindi but also in many different languages of India. Keralites too were fortunate enough to experience the sweetness of Malayalam through her,'' Vijayan said.

Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh said India's nightingale has fans in every generation. ''Lata Mangeshkar has sung in most of the languages of India including the 'Kadali Chenkadali' song in Malayalam. The demise of this unparalleled singer is a great loss to the Indian music world,'' Rajesh said in his condolences message.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan said Mangeshkar became the voice of the people and nightingale of the nation in a country known for its linguistic diversity.

''A musical enchantment that transcends boundaries and dispels hatred, she sang more than 30,000 songs giving life to the tunes of many including Noushad and Shankar-Jaikishan to younger generations, including A R Rahman,'' Satheesan said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Mangeshkar will eternally remain in the minds of the people.

''Mangeshkar captivated the world of music lovers with her unique melody. She will live among us through her thousands of songs immortalised by her and the void created by her demise can never be filled,'' Chennithala said.

In 1974, Mangeshkar sang her only Malayalam song ''Kadali Chenkadali'' for the movie 'Nellu', composed by Salil Chowdhury and written by Vayalar Ramavarma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

