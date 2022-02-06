Like Borluit, Lata's voice will forever flow in minds of Assam's people: Himanta

Mourning the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said her contribution to Assamese music established a life-long connection between her and the people of the state.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi said Mangeshkar's songs will continue to rule the heart of every Indian.

''Her mellifluous voice endeared her across the globe. Although, the void of her absence is not something replaceable but the regal legacy she leaves behind will live on forever and continue to rule the heart of every Indian (sic),'' the governor tweeted.

The chief minister said that like Borluit -- another name for Brahmaputra in Assam -- the voice of Mangeshkar will forever flow in the minds of the people.

''Lataji was very close to our heart and she shared a very special bond with the people of Assam. She sang her first Assamese song 'Jonakore Raati' by closing her eyes after being described the natural beauty of Assam by Bhupen Da (Bhupen Hazarika),'' Sarma tweeted.

She also sang popular Assamese songs such as 'Godavori Noire Parore Pora' and 'Rod Puwabor Karone', which reflect her fondness for Assam, he added.

''India grieves the demise of great #LataDidi, most loved, most adored and a kind human being who touched a billion hearts with her captivating voice (sic),'' Sarma wrote.

Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am due to multiple organ failures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)