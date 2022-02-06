Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar's demise is 'everyone's personal loss': Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is everyones personal loss and her voice will remain immortal.Mangeshkar, 92, died due to multiple organ failure at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.The death of swara nightingale, Lata ji, the melody queen, is such a loss that it is impossible to compensate.

Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is ''everyone's personal loss'' and her voice will remain immortal.

Mangeshkar, 92, died due to multiple organ failure at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

''The death of swara nightingale, Lata ji, the melody queen, is such a loss that it is impossible to compensate. Her passing away is everyone's personal loss. Personally, she was my favourite singer who made a mark with her singing at every stage of her life,'' Thakur said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

''She had a huge impact on countless people like me, she left an indelible mark on our conscience. The Indianness within Lataji was reflected in her music. A personality born but once in centuries.

''Her voice will be immortal... in our festivals, in our rituals, in our auspicious deeds, on our borders, in our veneration, in our worship, in the expression of our feelings... everywhere. This country will always resonate with your voice, Lataji. Heartfelt Tribute,'' the minister said.

Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

