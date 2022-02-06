Left Menu

Void created by Lata Mangeshkar's death hard to put in words: RSS chief Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the void created by the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was hard to be described in words. I personally and on behalf of the RSS pay tributes to her, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-02-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 14:37 IST
Void created by Lata Mangeshkar's death hard to put in words: RSS chief Bhagwat
Lata Mangeshkar (Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the void created by the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was hard to be described in words. Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai in the morning after multiple organ failure.

Terming Mangeshkar as 'Ananddhan' who ruled the hearts of people with her melodious voice for eight decades, Bhagwat said, ''The anguish and void that has come up not just in my heart but of every Indian with the death of Lata Didi is very hard to describe in words.'' Despite being a singer of international repute, she used to prepare and practice before singing any song, just as she would do when she was 13 years' old, he said. Bhagwat lauded her ''tapasya'' (devotion) towards her personal, family, social and professional life, and said her behaviour symbolising ''suchita'' (purity) and ''sadhna'' (meditation) was an example for everyone. ''May the Almighty give us all and Mangeshkar family the strength to bear this loss. I personally and on behalf of the RSS pay tributes to her, '' he said. Former RSS general secretary Suresh alias Bhaiyyaji Joshi also paid tributes to Mangeshkar. PTI CLS GK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022