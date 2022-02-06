Lata Mangeshkar's demise created 'great void in subcontinent's musical arena': Bangla PM Hasina

Lata Mangeshkar's demise has created a ''great void in the subcontinent's musical arena'', Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday as she condoled the death of the ''empress of music''.

In a message of condolence, Hasina said Mangeshkar will remain alive forever in the hearts of the people in the region through her work.

''A great void has been created in the subcontinent's musical arena with the demise of the 'Sur Samraggi (empress of music)','' the prime minister said, praying for the salvation of the departed soul and conveying her deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

In a separate message, President Abdul Hamid also expressed his profound shock and sorrow at the death of the legendary singer and expressed condolences to the bereaved family, local news website Jagonews24.com reported.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.

