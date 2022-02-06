Telangana Governor, CM, Telugu film personalities condole Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, personalities from the Telugu film industry and several others on Sunday expressed their condolences over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning. She was 92.

Governor Soundararajan tweeted: ''Extremely saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of India's legendary singer #LataMangeshkar''.

CM Rao and his ministerial colleagues expressed their deep sorrow over the death of Mangeshkar.

Rao said Mangeshkar left a permanent impression for the last eight decades in playback signing and her death is a void, which can never be filled in the music world of the country, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister said through her singing, Mangeshkar gave us the divine music and she is a blessing given by the God to Indian music.

''With Lata's death the song became mute and the 'Music Mahal' became vacant,'' he said.

''Lata ji who sang 50,000 songs in 1,000 films in 20 languages, was indeed Maa Saraswathi swara' treasure. As a playback singer Lataji used to sing imagining the expressions to be given by the actresses. The film producers used to get the dates of Lata first then they would fix the dates of actors and this alone showed her class and demand,'' Rao said.

She lent respect to the numerous awards she received both at the national and international levels, the Chief Minister said, adding that there may be several more singers who may come but none can replace Mangeshkar.

Rao conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

South megastar Chiranjeevi, ace director S S Rajamouli, Telugu actors Mahesh Babu, and Junior NTR were among those who mourned the death of Mangeshkar.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: ''My condolences to the family and fans of Lata ji. May God give you all patience''.

