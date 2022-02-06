End of an era: Lata Mangeshkar’s admirers in UAE mourn legendary singer’s demise

Singing legend Lata Mageshkar’s admirers in the UAE on Sunday mourned the demise of India's nightingale, saying it is like losing a family member.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at 8.12 am on Sunday in Mumbai due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.

Rawalpindi-born and Dubai-based art curator Ayesha Imtiaz said that he does not know if his words would do justice to the gravity of this news.

“End of an era indeed. Listened to and loved by at least four generations, It’s like losing a family member. Probably heard her voice more than anyone else's throughout our lives. She will always stay alive through her voice,” says Imtiaz, humming her famous song “Naam gum jaye ga, chehra ye badal jaye ga, Meri awaaz hi pehchaan hai”.

The legendary singer was also the favourite artist of Imtiaz’s father.

“When he (father) passed away last year, I would listen to Lataji’s songs to recall his presence and cry. Her songs were a bridge between many relationships,” Imtiaz told PTI.

Karachi-born and Doha-based marketing and fintech industry professional and theatre enthusiast Faraz Waqar expressed similar sentiments.

“Lata Mangeshkar ji built a bridge of music between the people of South Asia, divided by decades of political misunderstanding and conflicts.

“She made an impact beyond borders on the hearts of millions of people and promoted love and unity with her beautiful voice among her fans regardless of their nationality, colour, gender or religious background,” Waqar said.

For Shivam Srivastava, a Dubai-based marketing professional originally from Bihar, “the nightingale and the beauty of singing has left us in complete dismay.” “She left us with so many beautiful moments and effortless memories which can never be forgiven. It’s hard to let go of her but we wish she remains in peace wherever she goes,” Srivastava said.

Sitashma Chand, a Dubai-based real estate professional of Nepali origin, reminisced her childhood memories of the veteran singer.

“Most films that I grew up watching had her as a playback singer. She was the voice of a generation. A legend that has and will continue to inspire many across nations. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. May her soul rest in peace,” Chand said.

Ammar Ben Aziz, Tunisian media producer and a music enthusiast, said that Mangeshkar did not leave a void in India only, but in all parts of the world, including the Arab world, especially in the Gulf.

“Though she is a stalwart of Indian culture, she reminded us of our legendary singer Oum Kalthoum as they were similar with their voices, iconic songs and even, in the face, character and personality,” said Aziz.

They are all going to collectively miss a legacy of music kept alive for over seven decades by a legendary singer and a truly loved artist.

Indore-born Mangeshkar’s first recorded song was in 1942 in the Marathi film “Kiti Hasaal” when she was just 13.

In October last year, 79 years later, Vishal Bhardwaj released ''Theek Nahi Lagta”, a song with Mangeshkar’s favourite lyricist Gulzar that was believed to have been lost.

Hers is the ‘golden voice’ that millions of South Asians tune into when they wake up and often the last thing they hear before calling it a day, the beating heart of a shared memory passed down generations.

