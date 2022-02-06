Shatrughan Sinha condoles Lata Mangeshkar's demise, says 'no one will ever be able to replace her'

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, on Sunday, condoled the death of Lata Mangeshkar and recalled some instances and memories of his with the legendary singer. Speaking to ANI about her, Sinha said, "It was my good fortune to have been in touch with her when she was hospitalized. Not only this, but I was in the Rajya Sabha during the same term that she was in. However, the most amazing thing is that her personality was such that even our ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee would wait to welcome her."

Recalling that when the singer was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital, following her COVID and pneumonia diagnosis, he added, "We had planned to go and meet her after recovery. I and my family also meant a lot to her. Lata Ji was a nightingale in absolute terms. She was incomparable to anyone and this is an irreparable loss for everyone globally. No one will ever be able to replace her." Sinha continued, "Her songs like 'Ayega Ane Wala', 'Aj Fir Jeene ki Tamana Hai' or the Pradeep penned song 'Ae Mere Watan ke Logo' have all become immortal just like her. She has sung so many songs in so many languages."

"This is a sudden loss because even at 92 she was hail and hearty and well. Also, along with being soft-spoken, she had a great sense of humour, just like a child. I feel that no matter how many honours she might have received, it was she who raised the grace of that honour by taking it," he further said. "She had a fandom that transcended borders. I remember when Mehdi Hassan Sahab had come for a visit his first request was to meet Lataji. Further, when I used to visit Pakistan and went out shopping, several music store owners used to suggest me her records and music. Such was the magnetism in her music," he added.

Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', 'Lag Ja Gale Se Phir', among others, are some of her unforgettable songs. (ANI)

