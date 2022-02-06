Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92; Maha govt announces one-day mourning, public holiday on Monday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 16:06 IST
Lata Mangeshkar Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) informed about the one-day mourning and the public holiday.

The legendary singer had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday. She died Sunday morning.

