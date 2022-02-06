Two-day mourning in Karnataka for singer Lata Mangeshkar

The Karnataka government has announced a two-day mourning in honour of the doyen of Indian music and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday.

An order said the government was conveying deep sorrow over the demise.

''In honour of the departed soul, there will be Statewide mourning on February 6 and 7. During this period, there will not be any official, public entertainment programme. The Indian tricolour will fly half-mast,'' the order read.

Lata Mangeshkar died of multiple organ failure at the age of 92 at the Breach Candy Hospital 28 days after she was hospitalised for having contracted COVID-19 with pneumonia.

