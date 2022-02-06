The following is the list of stories on Lata Mangeshkar's death sent by PTI, and what is in the works: STORIES ON THE WIRE: DEL39 2ND LD LATA MANGESHKAR India's 'voice' Lata Mangeshkar is dead Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of India's greats, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.

DEL19 LATA MANGESHKAR-OBIT Lata Mangeshkar: Her song will have no ending Mumbai: She made our hearts go up an octave or more with love and longing, moved us to tears of joy and sorrow, sometimes introspect and other times dance in abandon, her voice mirroring our every emotion, her songs covering the cadence of time and history from the gramophone to the digital age.

DEL30 LATA MANGESHKAR-REAX An artist born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in after Lata Mangeshkar's death New Delhi: ''The end of an era'', ''an artist born but once in centuries'' and a ''void that cannot be fulfilled'', is how prominent personalities, led by President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi, mourned the passing away of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday.

ENT8 LATA MANGESHKAR-ACTING From minor acting roles to melody queen: How Lata Mangeshkar entered films Mumbai: Before she ruled the Indian music circuit, Lata Mangeshkar started her career in the film industry as an actor playing smaller parts to support her family after her father's death.

ENT5 LATA MANGESHKAR-LD SONGS Meir awaaz hi pehchan hai: Hindi songs that defined Lata Mangeshkar New Delhi: Lata Mangeshkar is credited with thousands of songs in as many as 36 Indian languages over a period of almost eight decades, but there were some tracks that stuck with her, something the melody queen also went on to acknowledge in her later years.

BOM15 MP-LATA-BIRTHPLACE Lata fans throng her birthplace in Indore, demand naming locality after her Indore: The Sikh Mohalla street in Indore, where Lata Mangeshkar was born, was on Sunday flooded with fans who demanded that the locality be named after the music legend.

SPD12 SPO-CRI-LATA-LD BCCI Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightangle of India rescued BCCI post 83 win New Delhi: When Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup at the Lord's balcony, the erstwhile BCCI president and one of the powerful ministers in the Indira Gandhi cabinet, late NKP Salve had a different worry.

FGN15 SA-LATA Lata responsible for my first-ever international flight, refused to re-record her classics using new technology, recalls PTI Correspondent in South Africa Johannesburg: PTI Correspondent in South Africa, Fakir Hassen, recalls the two meetings he had with singing legend Lata Mageshkar, who died on Sunday at the age of 92 in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis.

FGN13 LATA-LANKA-PM Lata Mangeshkar gave life to the phrase 'music is a universal language': Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Colombo: Lata Mangeshkar's songs transcended borders and gave life to the phrase 'music is a universal language', Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Sunday as he mourned the demise of the singing legend.

FGN11 LATA-PAK-ZIA Lata Mangeshkar: India's nightingale who found an admirer in Pak's brutal dictator Zia ul Haq Islamabad: Pakistan's brutal dictator General Muhammad Zia ul Haq, known for banning music and other fine arts featuring women in the Islamic nation, could not remain untouched from the golden voice of Lata Mangeshkar and had once himself confessed that he was an admirer of India's nightingale.

FGN16 LATA-BANGLA-PM Lata Mangeshkar's demise created 'great void in subcontinent's musical arena': Bangla PM Hasina Dhaka: Lata Mangeshkar's demise has created a ''great void in the subcontinent's musical arena'', Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday as she condoled the death of the ''empress of music''.

FGN14 LATA-UK-1974-CONCERT Lata Mangeshkar: First Indian to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1974 London: Lata Mangeshkar, known as the Nightingale of India, holds the distinction of being the first Indian artist ever to perform live at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

ENT7 LATA-WAHEEDA Waheeda Rehman recalls endless exchange of chocolates and saris with Lata Mangeshkar Mumbai: It was a relationship forever frozen in time with classics such as “Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai” and engendered through chocolates, saris, kebabs and conversations about life, actor Waheeda Rehman remembered on Sunday as she mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar.

SPD11 SPO-CRI-LATA-FAST When avid cricket fan Lata Mangeskhar fasted for India's victory during 2011 WC semis New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's love for cricket is no secret and she had her own superstitions like any fan such as fasting for the Indian team's victory during the high voltage World Cup semifinal clash against arch rivals Pakistan in 2011.

ENT6 LATA MANGESHKAR-LD LALIT PANDIT She had a fantastic sense of humour, vivid memory: Lalit Pandit on Lata Mangeshkar Mumbai: Music composer Lalit Pandit of the famous duo Jatin-Lalit, who worked on most of Lata Mangeshkar's songs in the last two decades, has many memories of the music icon but what stands out the most for him is her crackling sense of humour that helped break the ice.

DEL46 LATA-SOCIALMEDIA-REAX 'End of an era', 'rest in melody': Tributes for Lata Mangeshkar on social media New Delhi: As the mellifluous voice of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar fell silent on Sunday, tributes poured in for the legendary singer on social media as well, with many people also sharing her pictures or clips of her old songs, fittingly describing her death as an ''end of an era''.

CAL6 WB-LATA-BENGALI-SONGS Salil Chowdhury said `Ma Saraswati' lives through Lata's voice Kolkata: Bengal's musical fraternity paid rich tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar who collaborated with some top notch music directors thrown up by this city such as S.D Burman, Hemanta Mukherjee and Salil Chowdhury, not only to produce memorable music in Hindi but also in Bengali, among other languages.

STORIES IN THE PIPELINE Lata ji is beyond words: Gulzar It doesn't often happen that a wordsmith like Gulzar is at a loss of words, but the passing of his frequent collaborator Lata Mangeshkar has made the eminent poet-lyricist admit that she was someone who can't be defined with adjectives.

25k, 30k or even 50k: Lata Mangeshkar's songs list is tall but often disputed Lata Mangeshkar will always remain one of the towering figures of Indian music and it is often claimed that she recorded songs that run into tens of thousands.

However, the exact numbers of the songs recorded by Mangeshkar, who died at age of 92 at a Mumbai hospital, has often been a source of debate.

Lata Mangeshkar traced her roots to Goa Lata Mangeshkar, whose immortal voice held sway over generations, traced her roots to the Mangeshi village in the coastal state of Goa.

When Lata thought she was being stalked by Kishore Kumar Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar had some of the best musical collaborations but their first meeting began with a little misunderstanding: the Melody Queen thought the singer was stalking her.

From being the youngest member of Savarkar’s intercaste dinners to giving voice to his songs, Lata was closely connected to him Mumbai: From being the youngest member of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s inter-caste dinner squads to giving voice to his poems, singing maestro Lata Mangeshkar was closely associated with controversial Hindu nationalist and freedom fighter.

