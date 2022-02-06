Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar death: Maha govt announces one-day mourning, public holiday on Monday

The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who died in a hospital in Mumbai.The chief ministers office CMO gave information about the one-day mourning and public holiday in a statement issued on Sunday.

The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who died in a hospital in Mumbai.

The chief minister's office (CMO) gave information about the one-day mourning and public holiday in a statement issued on Sunday. The singing legend died at the Breach Candy Hospital here this morning at the age of 92.

Earlier in the day, the central government has decided to a two-day ''state mourning'' will be observed on the demise of legendary singer. Official sources said the national flag will fly at half mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India and there will be no official entertainment in this period.

Mangeshkar had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU). Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

