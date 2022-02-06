End of an era but her music is immortal: Music industry mourns Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Terming the passing away of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar as the end of an era, Indian music industry players on Sunday said her memories and songs will remain immortal.

Expressing grief at her death, Tips Films & Music Chairman and Managing Director Kumar S Taurani in an audio message said, ''There would be no such artist as Lata ji.'' Calling her a blessed artist, Taurani said she started her career at a very young age and sang for almost 80 years.

Terming her demise as the ''end of an era'', Tips Films & Music tweeted, ''We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of the legendary and loved singer, Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Our deepest condolences to everyone.'' Similarly, one of the leading music labels of the country, Saregama tweeted, ''Our Nightingale, Our Saraswati, Our Didi.. R.I.P Lata Didi.'' Another music industry player, T-Series also said, ''Thank you for the songs and the memories. Rest in peace Lata ji.'' In a similar vein, Sony Music India also said in a tweet, ''It's the end of an era. Rest in eternal peace, Lata Mangeshkarji. Thank you for the immortal memories.'' Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owns music label Saregama, said her music will continue to enthral for years to come.

Recollecting his association with Mangeshkar, Goenka said, ''Lata ji and my mother were like sisters. She has been a true inspiration, a legend, and a guiding light to our family. Though she is no more, her music will continue to enthral us for years to come. My family will always remember her warmth, her love and her affection.'' Taurani remembered when his company was planning to venture into the film business and acquire the music rights of 'Patthar ke Phool', a Hindi film of the 90's, that he insisted the producers have her as the female singer.

''Lata ji sang songs for the films and two of them -- 'Kabhi tu chaliya lagta hai' and 'Tumse jo dekhte hi pyar hua' -- became very famous. Even today people across the age groups listen to these songs,'' he said.

The singing legend, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at a hospital in Mumbai.

She was 92 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai in early January after she tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on February 6 and 7.

The national flag will fly at half-mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.

