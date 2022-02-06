Two-day state mourning in Madhya Pradesh for Lata Mangeshkar

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning.

The Bharat Ratna awardee was born in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on September 28, 1929. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two-day state mourning will be observed on February 6 and February 7, a communication issued by the state government said.

During the state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout Madhya Pradesh and there will be no official entertainment events during this period, it said.

