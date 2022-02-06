HIGHLIGHTS WEST

Top stories from the western region at 5 pm.

BOM6 MH-LATA-FUNERAL Lata Mangeshkar to be cremated with full state honours Mumbai: Music legend Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated in Mumbai Sunday evening with full state honours, an official said.

BOM22 MH-LATA-FINAL JOURNEY Draped in tricolour, Lata Mangeshkar embarks on her final journey Mumbai: The mortal remains of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park in Dadar on Sunday evening for the last rites.

BOM18 MH-LATA-FLYOVER Lata Mangeshkar faced flak for opposing Pedder Road flyover Mumbai: Music legend Lata Mangeshkar had courted controversy two decades ago after objecting to the proposed Pedder Road flyover passing near her residence Prabhu Kunj in south Mumbai.

BOM10 MH-LATA-MILIND Lata Mangeshkar named me, my house: Music composer Milind Mumbai: Music composer Milind said Lata Mangeshkar had named him and also his house, and their families had close ties for over half a century.

BOM11 GA-LATA-KIN Goa Mangeshkar family in grief over singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's death Mangueshi (Goa): Prasanna Mangeshkar, whose family is related to that of Lata Mangeshkar, was overwhelmed with grief when he read on social media the news of the legendary singer's death on Sunday morning, and rushed back home abandoning his daily chores at the Mangueshi Temple in Goa to mourn her demise.

BOM19 MP-LATA-BREAK Issue with vocal cords had once forced Lata Mangeshkar to take break from singing Indore: Not many music lovers perhaps know that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who lent her mellifluous voice to thousands of film songs, had taken a break from singing for a few months during 1960s on the advice of renowned classical vocalist Ustad Amir Khan after she faced some problem with her vocal cords.

BOM20 MH-LATA-LD MOURNING Lata Mangeshkar death: Maha govt announces one-day mourning, public holiday on Monday Mumbai: The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who died in a hospital in Mumbai.

