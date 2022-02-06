'Lag Ja Gale' to 'Jiya Jale': A look at 20 best songs from Lata Mangeshkar's vast discography

Happy, sad, patriotic, melancholic, seductive or playful: there is a Lata Mangeshkar song for every mood.

The singing legend, 92, who breathed her last at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning, leaves behind a bouquet of songs for her fans and followers.

It was the 1942 Marathi film “Kiti Hasaal” that introduced world to the 13-year-old Mangeshkar, who would go on scale musical octaves that were never reached before.

She sang not just in Hindi but in almost every major Indian language, becoming the playback voice of leading ladies, right from Madhubala, Waheeda Rehman, Meena Kumari, Jaya Bachchan to Kajol and Priety Zinta.

Some of her notable songs throughout the decades are: 1. ''Aayega Aanewala'' from ''Mahal'' (1949) The haunting track presented a mix of themes like desperation, hope and wait. The song was composed by Khemchand Prakash and lyrics were penned by Nakshab. Mangeshkar sung two more songs for the film -- ''Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya'' and ''Mushkil Hai Bahut Mushkil'' but this was the song that ensured her success.

2. ''Hawa Mein Udtaa Jaaye Mora Laal Dupatta Malmal Ka'' from ''Barsaat'' (1949) This playful track was picturised on actor Bimla Kumari and was a big hit due to Mangeshkar's singing as well as music by Shankar Jaikishan.

3. ''Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh'' from ''Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai'' The song from the 1960 movie is a timeless classic picturised on Meena Kumari and Rajkumar and considered one of the best tracks that Mangeshkar ever recorded.

4. ''Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'' Penned by Kavi Pradeep, the song commemorates Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War in 1962. Mangeshkar sang the non-movie track, composed by C Ramachandra, at the National Stadium on 27 January, 1963 in the presence of President Dr S Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. It is said that the then prime minister's eyes welled up after listening to the track.

5. ''Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya'' from ''Mughal-E-Azam'' (1960) The song, capturing the theme of rebellion in the face of oppression, was composed by Naushad, written by Shakeel Badayuni, and sung by Mangeshkar with a chorus.

It was picturised on Madhubala, who played courtesan Anarkali opposite Dilip Kumar's Prince Salim in the K Asif magnum opus.

6. ''Lag ja gale'' from ''Woh Kaun Thi?'' (1964) The haunting, melancholic melody was another gem from Mangeshkar with composition by Madan Mohan and lyrics by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan.

7. ''Ye Sama'' from ''Jab Jab Phool Khile'' (1965) Picturised on Nanda, Mangeshkar beautifully captured the joy of young love with the track which was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji.

8. ''Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna'' from ''Guide'' (1965) The veteran singer's track explored the themes of freedom and liberation and is popular for actor Waheeda Rehman's performance in it.

9. ''Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koi'' from ''Pakeezah'' (1972) The movie's songs were mostly performed by Mangeshkar with lyrics by the likes of Kaifi Azmi, Majrooh Sultanpuri and Kaif Bhopali.

This track is one of the most beautiful songs ever composed and sung by Mangeshkar as it captures the feeling of transcedence, as well as happiness, deep love and deep surrender.

10. ''Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai'' from ''Shor'' (1972) A love song, whose violin prelude mirrors the sound of an aching heart, was composed by music director duo Laxmikant Pyarelal with lyrics by Santosh Anand. Mangeshkar's all-knowing voice channelled the irony of life for the track from the film, starring Manoj Kumar, Nanda, and Jaya Bachchan.

11. ''Bahon mein chale aao'' from ''Anamika'' (1973) Mangeshkar collaborated with RD Burman for the romantic song exuding a unique playfulness, which is a testament to her versatility.

12. ''Salaam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan'' from ''Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'' (1978) Another classic from the singer that she recorded with Kishore Kumar. The song aptly captured the magic of a qawwali track that featured Rekha opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

13. ''Phir Chidhi Raat'' from ''Bazaar'' (1982) The song is a romantic duet that Mangeshkar recorded with Talat Aziz and captures the feelings of a blissful future dreamt by the lead characters.

14. ''Dekha Ek Khwaab'' from ''Silsila'' (1981) The evergreen track from Yash Chopra's classic was picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. The song is popular till date for its lyrics by Javed Akhtar and music by Shiv-Hari. For Yash Chopra, Lata Mangeshkar was the go-to voice for his films.

15. ''Tujhe Dekha To'' from ''Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'' Sung by Mangeshkar along with Kumar Sanu, the track became an instant hit after the movie released in 1995. The song was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

16. ''Dil hoom hoom kare'' from ''Rudaali'' (1993) Mangeshkar lifted this hauntingly beautiful track with her deep voice with additional vocals from Bhupen Hazarika, who also scored the soundtrack.

17. ''Jiya Jale'' from ''Dil Se'' (1998) Shah Rukh Khan's another movie benefitted immensely from Mangeshkar's singing for the track picturised on Preity Zinta. Gulzar penned the lyrics and AR Rahman composed the music.

18. ''Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'' from ''Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'' (2001) Filmmaker Karan Johar had roped in the services of the veteran singer to sing the track that would go on to describe beautifully the moments of happiness as well as sadness shared by a family.

19. ''Tere Liye'' from ''Veer Zaara'' (2004) Yash Chopra's romance drama featured nine songs from Mangeshkar, including this romantic ballad. She collaborated with Roop Kumar Rathod for the track. It was the last full movie album that Mangeshkar sang.

20. ''Luka Chuppi'' from ''Rang de Basanti'' (2006) Mangeshkar channelled feelings of a grieving mother who just lost her son and reminiscing the moments she shared with him. The track was composed by Rahman. The song started trending on social media as fans mourned the singer's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)