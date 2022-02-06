Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar will live through her songs: Sikkim CM

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:30 IST
Lata Mangeshkar will live through her songs: Sikkim CM
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday mourned the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that the 'Nightingale of India' will live through her songs.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

''I am deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran singer #LataMangeshkar Ji at the age of 92. I express my deepest condolences to her family & friends and join the entire Nation in mourning this monumental loss and pray that her soul rests in eternal peace. Om Shanti!'' Tamang tweeted.

''Her passing away is an irreparable loss for our nation, leaving a void that can never be filled. The Nightingale of India will live through her songs,'' he added.

As notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Sikkim government announced that state-wide mourning will be observed on February 6 and 7.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two days of state mourning will be observed from February 6 to 7, a government notification said.

During the mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast, and there will be no official entertainment, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

