Lata Mangeshkar will live through her songs: Sikkim CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday mourned the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that the 'Nightingale of India' will live through her songs.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

''I am deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran singer #LataMangeshkar Ji at the age of 92. I express my deepest condolences to her family & friends and join the entire Nation in mourning this monumental loss and pray that her soul rests in eternal peace. Om Shanti!'' Tamang tweeted.

''Her passing away is an irreparable loss for our nation, leaving a void that can never be filled. The Nightingale of India will live through her songs,'' he added.

As notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Sikkim government announced that state-wide mourning will be observed on February 6 and 7.

During the mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast, and there will be no official entertainment, it added.

