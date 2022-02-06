Left Menu

Foreign missions, envoys condole Lata's demise, hail her as 'Nightingale Of India'

Ambassadors and missions of various countries on Sunday condoled the demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and said her melodies will forever remain with music lovers across generations.Mangeshkar, whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of Indias greats, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 17:36 IST
Foreign missions, envoys condole Lata's demise, hail her as 'Nightingale Of India'
  • Country:
  • India

Ambassadors and missions of various countries on Sunday condoled the demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and said her melodies will forever remain with music lovers across generations.

Mangeshkar, whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of India's greats, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.

In a tweet, the US Embassy in India said, ''We join India in paying tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed today at the age of 92. History will mark her contribution to India's music in golden words.'' The British High Commission said it joins India and Indians worldwide to pay tribute to the 'Nightingale Of India' Lata Mangeshkar.

Her legacy will live forever, the British mission here said on Twitter.

German envoy to India Walter Lindner hailed Mangeshkar as the 'Nightingale of India' and a musical genius.

''A legend, an irreplaceable voice and an institution of music for seven decades! Very sad news... her legacy will live forever,'' he tweeted.

In a tweet, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said, ''Deeply saddened by the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. An institution in herself, she was conferred Officier de la Legion d'Honneur' in recognition of her incomparable singing career.'' ''Our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones and fans across the world,'' he said.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade-long career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including ''Ajeeb dastan hai ye'', ''Pyar kiya to darna kya'' and ''Neela asman so gaya''.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- was awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022