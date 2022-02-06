Left Menu

Boney Kapoor shares priceless picture of Lata Mangeshkar with Sridevi

As the entire country mourns the loss of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, producer Boney Kapoor extended his condolences by sharing a picture of the veteran singer with his late wife and actor Sridevi.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 17:49 IST
Boney Kapoor shares priceless picture of Lata Mangeshkar with Sridevi
Boney Kapoor, late Sridevi and late Lata Mangeshkar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the entire country mourns the loss of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, producer Boney Kapoor extended his condolences by sharing a picture of the veteran singer with his late wife and actor Sridevi. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Boney uploaded a priceless picture in which he can be seen sitting with Sridevi and Lata Mangeshkar.

In the caption, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of @lata_mangeshkar Ji's passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come. May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #RIPLataMangeshkar." Mangeshkar has voiced many songs for Sridevi including 'Mere Hathon Mein Nau Nau Churiyan' from 'Chandni' (1989) and 'Chudiyan Khanak Gayeen' from 'Lamhe' (1991).

Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', 'Lag Ja Gale Se Phir', among others, are some of her unforgettable songs.

Last rites with full state honours of the legendary singer will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022