Heavenly voice fell silent, but her songs will continue to touch our lives, say Lata didi's fans

Fans of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who came to the Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai to pay their last respects to the music icon on Sunday, said they grew up listening to her melodious voice and although her death has now left a void, she will continue to touch their lives through her memorable songs.

Mangeshkar died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92, leaving generations of music lovers in India and elsewhere with a profound sense of loss.

The funeral of Mangeshkar will be held in an open ground at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

Kamalakar Bagave, who resides in Shivaji Park area, described her death as a big loss to the nation.

''We grew up listening to Lata didi’s songs through decades. Although she is no more with us, she will remain in our memory and will continue to touch our lives through her songs sung in melodious voice,'' he said. Manasi Bhatia, a woman in her fifties, who resides in suburban Andheri, arrived at Shivaji Park in the morning soon after learning about Mangeshkar’s death. ''Death of Lata didi means the heavenly voice has fallen silent forever and the real Saraswati has gone,'' Bhatia told PTI with tears in her eyes.

Bhatia recalled her brief meeting with Mangeshkar at the latter's residence Prabhu Kunj in the past.

She said she was at the singer's house along with several other members of a chorus group for rehearsal ahead of a musical event.

''All of us were sitting in a hall and suddenly Lata didi came there. When I saw her, I was completely in trance and realised some time later that she was sitting next to me!'' she said.

Members of the group requested Mangeshkar to sing a few songs and she sang some of her popular numbers, including 'Ayega aanewala' to 'Kabutar ja ja', she recalled.

''I feel honoured that I got a chance to sit next to her and listen to her voice live,'' she said.

Bhatia recalled her another brief encounter with the singing icon in 1996. ''Earlier, I worked with Jet Airways and was on duty at the check-in counter at the airport. In those days we used to write boarding passes manually. After writing a boarding pass of one passenger, he stepped aside and I saw Lata Didi in front of me,'' she recalled.

''I was very excited to see her and handed over a boarding pass to her…All these memories are coming to my mind...Last night, I could not sleep after I saw the news of her health has worsened,'' she said. Yogesh Patil, who came from Panvel in Navi Mumbai to pay his respects to Mangeshkar, said he was saddened by her death. Patil, who learns music at veteran singer Suresh Wadkar's music academy said, ''Anybody who loves music can never forget her songs.'' PTI DC NP NP

