Entertainment News Roundup: Olympics-Speed skating-Fans delighted by silver medallist Lollobrigida's film star connection; Popular U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slurs and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Olympics-Speed skating-Fans delighted by silver medallist Lollobrigida's film star connection

Speed skating fans were excited to discover on Saturday that women's 3,000 metres Olympic silver medallist Francesca Lollobrigida was the great-niece of Italian film star Gina Lollobrigida. "Speed skater -- surname Lollobrigida, so of course I wonder any relation? Answer- YES! Gina is her great auntie! Fantastic," one Twitter user said on Saturday.

After 2017 boycott, Iranian director Farhadi ready for awards season

Iranian Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi is prepared to enjoy awards season this time around if his shortlisted film "A Hero" makes it to the final five when the Oscar nominations are announced next week. In 2017, Farhadi won the Oscar for best foreign-language film for "The Salesman" - but boycotted the ceremony because of then-U.S. president Donald Trump's ban on travel to the United States from seven majority Muslim nations including Iran.

Popular U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slurs

Joe Rogan, the popular U.S. podcaster, issued an apology for the second time in a week, this time for using racial slurs after a montage video surfaced showing him repeatedly saying the N-word. In an apology video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Rogan said it was the "most regretful and shameful thing that I've ever had to talk about publicly." During the video, Rogan said footage that emerged of him using the epithet had been taken out of context, but looked "horrible, even to me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)