Artist born once in centuries: Prez, VP, PM lead tributes as country mourns Lata's demise

The nation mourned the demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent personalities describing her as an ''artist born but once in centuries'' whose passing away has created ''a void that cannot be fulfilled''.

Mangeshkar, whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of India's greats, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and leaders across the political spectrum condoled the melody queen's death.

President Kovind tweeted a photo of him with the singer and said, ''Lata-Ji's demise is heartbreaking for me as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their innermost emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-Ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable.'' ''An artist born but once in centuries, Lata didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her... My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere,'' he said in a tweet.

Modi also shared a photo with the legendary singer and said her death had caused ''a void that can't be filled''.

''I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people,'' he wrote.

''Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.'' In another post, the prime minister said he spoke with Mangeshkar's family and expressed his condolences.

''I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata didi,'' he said.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu expressed ''extreme sadness'' over Mangeshkar's death. ''India has lost its voice with the death of Lata Ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India and around the globe with her mellifluous and sublime voice for decades.'' ''She was a musical 'Ratna' and ruled Hindi cinema like a queen for several decades. She has been the favourite and most sought-after female playback singer of music composers,'' he said. Sonia Gandhi expressed shock over Mangeshker's demise and said it marked the end of an era. Her voice, which touched hearts, songs of patriotism and her life of struggle will always be an inspiration for generations, she said.

Rahul Gandhi said Mangeshkar's golden voice will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.

BJP President J P Nadda described her death as an irreparable loss to the art world.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who visited south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in the morning, said Mangeshkar was ''the pride of our nation''.

''She took the country to greater heights, all over the world with her singing. Her voice was magical. Her loss is humungous, it's a void for all of us. I visited the hospital and had her darshan. It's the end of an era.'' Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the passing away of Mangeshkar, saying her mesmerising voice filled the lives of every generation around the globe.

''It is not possible to put into words her contribution to the music world. Her death is a personal loss for me,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Mangeshkar as a ''singing nightingale'' and India has lost its voice with her death.

Echoing similar sentiments, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said generations of Indians loved Mangeshkar's evergreen songs. She led a life dedicated to music, Sitharaman said, extending her condolences to Mangeshkar's family and music lovers.

From the film industry, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Hansal Mehta were among those who paid tributes to the singer.

Several political leaders expressed grief over her death.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said there will never be another Lata Mangeshkar.

Terming her death an ''irreparable loss to the nation,'' Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, ''The sadness is beyond words''.

Mangeshkar's passing away is a huge loss to the country and no words will suffice to express the grief, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said, ''The popular singing voice which gave soul to hopes, dreams and aspirations of many generations of Indians since our independence is no more. It is not just the film industry's loss. It is a personal loss for all Indians.'' Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and a host of leaders from the two states condoled Mangeshkar's death. Punjab ex-chief minister Amarinder Singh said she will be fondly remembered.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the rich musical legacy left by Mangeshkar will inspire generations to come.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot declared a two-day state mourning on Sunday and Monday. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced a half-day holiday on Monday to mourn the death of the cultural icon.

The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday and one-day mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to Mangeshkar. PTI KKP/JUR RB RDS RDS BK AG SSB SUN CHS TAS JTR ASG KIS ASK NSD

