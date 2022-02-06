Music will not sound the same again: India Inc pays tributes to Lata

India Inc paid rich tributes to singer Lata Mangeshkar following the Bharat Ratna awardee's death on Sunday, saying music will not sound the same again. Harsh Goenka of RPG Enterprises said it feels like a voice of the country has been silenced, after the death of Mangeshkar at 92 in a city hospital.

“Feeling numb. A member of our family no more. Endless memories of her laughter and endless chats at our home, haunt,” the industrialist tweeted, calling it the end of an era. Zee Enterprises' Punit Goenka said, “the sound of music will never be the same again”, and the popular singer's songs will always reverberate in our hearts.

Among the startups and first generation entrepreneurs, Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl said that it is a loss for India's future generations. “Our children will listen to her music wish that they had the fortune of listening to her live. Or the reassuring thought that the person who sang these beautiful songs was still there,” he tweeted.

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal reminisced that he used to take a train from Patna to Benares to catch up with the first day first show of a movie, driven by the desire to listen to Mangeshkar's songs in the movie. The nightingale is no more. She will keep inspiring generations and be immortal in their hearts, Agarwal tweeted.

Banker Uday Kotal called her as “India's favourite voice” and tweeted an old picture of the singer to say that he is nostalgic with moist eyes and a lump in the throat. FMCG major Marico's Harh Mariwala thanked Mangeshkar for “showing us the light”.

Entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala said it is a time to celebrate the “rich-full” life led by Mangeshkar, who impacted, inspired and enthralled millions for decades. Billionaire Gautam Adani also tweeted his condolences, saying the voice, charm and the melodies will live on for generations to come. “There can be no greater tribute to our unity than Lata Didi. If anyone represented all of India, it was Lata Didi lending her incomparable voice to songs in 36 languages. She will be missed by billions.” Mangeshkar died in a city hospital early on Sunday morning and a two-day national mourning has been announced, while her home state Maharashtra has declared Monday as a public holiday.

