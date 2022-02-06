Left Menu

Adieu Lata! Music legend cremated with state honours

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled millions with her divine voice for eight decades, was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the luminaries from politics and entertainment industry present at her funeral at Shivaji Park in Dadar area in the evening.Modi left the venue after offering her floral tributes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:44 IST
Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled millions with her divine voice for eight decades, was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the luminaries from politics and entertainment industry present at her funeral at Shivaji Park in Dadar area in the evening.

Modi left the venue after offering her floral tributes. Floral tributes were also paid to her at Shivaji Park on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Lata’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre of the singing legend, who died at 92 in a hospital here on Sunday morning after multi-organ failure.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were present as Lata’s mortal remains were consigned to flames in presence of people from all walks of life.

Hridaynath Mangeshkar was inconsolable as he performed the last rites.

Modi laid a wreath and bowed in front of the mortal remains. He also met the Mangeshkar family members and consoled them. He left the venue before the funeral.

Just before the last rites, the national tricolour in which the mortal remains were draped, was handed over to the family members.

The mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence Prabhu Kunj in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park for the last rites.

A large number of people thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as the melody queen embarked on her final journey.

