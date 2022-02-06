Left Menu

President Bhandari recalls contribution of 'genius' Lata Mangeshkar to Nepali songs

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 19:44 IST
President Bhandari recalls contribution of 'genius' Lata Mangeshkar to Nepali songs
  • Country:
  • Nepal

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday recalled the contribution of ''genius'' Lata Mangeshkar to Nepali songs as she paid her tribute to the legendary Indian singing maestro.

''I am saddened by the news of the demise of famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has also lent her melodious voice to many Nepalese songs,'' Bhandari tweeted in Nepali language.

''I offer my heartfelt tribute to genius Lata Mangeshkar with extraordinary talent,'' she added.

Dubbed as the 'Nightingale of India', Mangeshkar has lent her voice to many songs in Nepali films, including blockbuster 'Maitighar' which features yesteryear bollywood actress Mala Sinha in the lead role with Nepali actor Chidambar Prasad Lohani.

Tributes also poured in for the singing icon from Nepali citizens on various social media platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022