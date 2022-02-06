Pak PM Imran Khan condoles Lata Mangeshkar's death, says subcontinent lost one of the truly great singers
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condoled the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, saying the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. The 92-year-old playback singer died on Sunday in Mumbai.With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known.
''With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world,” tweeted Khan, who was on a four-day visit to China.
