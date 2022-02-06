Magic of her voice will live forever': Tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar from Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, eminent personalities, politicians, cricketers and ordinary citizens on Sunday described Lata Mangeshkar as the ''nightingale of the subcontinent'' and the ''queen of melody'' as they paid tributes to the legendary singer, describing her death as the “darkest day in the world of music”.

The 92-year-old playback singer died on Sunday in Mumbai.

''With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world,” tweeted Khan, who was on a four-day visit to China.

Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar who also worked in Indian flicks, said: “Words cannot define a legend like Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Only music can perhaps whisper to her everlasting greatness. Re-sharing a humble tribute (a song of her he sang). May God bless her soul in eternal peace.” Amjad Ali, who runs a garment shop in Rawalpindi’s commercial market area, said that the death of Lata Mangeshkar was like a personal loss to him.

''I always listen to her songs in the car while driving to my business and going back home,” he said. “I will remember her through the songs.” Arshad Rizvi, a 70-year-old political activist, told PTI on telephone that Lata was the goddess of music. ''She was the one and only and would be missed by her many fans like me,'' he said.

Nasreen Akhtar is a young student who was introduced to Lata’s world of melody by her father.

''Initially I wondered why my father listens to her sad old songs but slowly I also developed a passion for her and now seldom a day goes by when I miss her songs,” she said.

Muhammad Wasim is a barber owing a saloon in Satellite Town area of Rawalpindi. When asked about his sentiments over the death of melody queen, he said, ''I owe a lot to Lataji as some of my clients come to me for hair work because I have a very good collection of her old songs, which I play in my saloon.'' ''Lata Mangeshkar’s death marks the end of an era in music. Lata ruled the world of music for decades and the magic of her voice will live forever,” Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry earlier tweeted in a condolence message in Urdu from Beijing, where he was as part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Khan.

''Wherever Urdu is spoken and understood, there are crowds of people saying goodbye to Lata Mangeshkar,” he said.

He also tweeted separately in English, saying, ''a legend is no more. Lata Mageshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades. She was the uncrowned queen of music. Her voice shall keep ruling the hearts of people for all times to come.” Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ali Zadar said, “the nightingale of subcontinent Lata Mangeshkar was a beautiful sweet voice that was part of every music lovers' life. May she rest in Peace. She will live forever in our hearts and continue to give tremendous joy to all future generations across the world.” PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif wrote on Twitter that he grew up listening to her songs which will remain part of his memory.

''In the passing of Lata Mangeshkar, the world of music has lost a singing legend who mesmerised generations with her melodious voice. The people of my generation grew up listening to her beautiful songs that will remain part of our memory. May she rest in peace!” he said. PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Auranzeb said: “Lata Mangeshkar had a voice of angel. Her voice inspired and helped a generation through the hard times, celebrate the good, deal with tragedy and loss. Her legacy will live on through generations. We may have lost a legend, however, through her music her soul lives on.'' Opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said that Mangeshkar defined an era of melodic, virtuoso singing, playback cinema and more.

''Sad to hear of her passing. She had such a vast repertoire, it is impossible to choose even five favourite songs, so here’s one : Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai,” she said.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, who is Patron of Pakistan Hindu Council as well as a lawmaker of ruling PTI, expressed grief over Mangeshkar's death, saying the singer ruled the hearts of the people of the subcontinent for a long time and a person who understands Urdu/Hindi across the world, including India and Pakistan, is sad.

Krishna Kumari Kohli, PPP leader and Pakistan’s first Dalit Senator, said: “Rest in peace Lata Jee. Your memories will never be forgotten. Those will always remain with us forever.” Film and TV star Imran Abbas, who also worked in an Indian film, termed Mangeshkar's demise as the darkest day in the world of music.

''Her contribution to our memories and music is certainly incomparable. Today marks the end of an era. She vanquished our hearts for decades and would always be ruling as a queen of melody for the years to come.” Comedian Sohail Ahmed said he was sad to hear the news of her passing away. “She was a great singer and her songs resonate in our hearts. She was a legend of all times,” Ahmed said.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and former Test Cricketer Rameez Raja said, “Lata Mangeshkar was the epitome of grace, humility and simplicity and therefore greatness… a lesson for all. Kishore Kumar and now her death has left me music broken.

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam, said Lataji had a magical voice.

''End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji,'' he tweeted.

TV anchor Rauf Klasra said the news of departure of legendary Lata Mangeshkar has saddened everyone.

''She entertained generations - a goddess of music. We used to sit around All India Radio in the village to listen to old songs before the age of CDs and YouTube and music Apps. She was part of every family who had a radio. Prayers & love,” Klasra said.

Columnist Mehreen Zahra Malik said, “Lata Mangeshkar could sing in four octaves — and had a gift for singing in character, tailoring her voice and emotions for the actress she was voicing onscreen. Film star Dilip Kumar once called her voice “a miracle of nature’s creativity.'' Famous actor Adnan Siddiqui expressed sorrow over Mangeshkar's death.

''Irreparable loss to the music world. Grew up on her unforgettable melodies. Nightingale of India, the void you have left can never be filled,'' the actor tweeted.

The Hindu community in Peshawar expressed profound grief over Mangeshkar's demise.

Leader of the Hindu Community Haroon Sarab Diyal said that singers like her are born in centuries who always worked to promote love and affection between the two neighbouring countries. She would be remembered as an ambassador of peace in the region, Diyal said.

