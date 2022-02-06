Left Menu

Disturbance led to annoyed Lata Mangeshkar dropping birthplace Indore from events' list

06-02-2022
Madhya Pradesh's Indore was where Lata Mangeshkar was born, which she once recalled as a wonderful place, but it also has the ignominy of seeing the legend turn her back on it as far as public performances were concerned.

The melody queen, who died in a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning, was born here on September 28, 1929.

Her kin Kavita Pragat told reporters the icon, who was annoyed after some disturbance in one of her shows several years ago, kept away from public performances in Indore since.

Pragat said the melody queen was born in Sikh Mohalla here before the family moved to Sangli in neighbouring Maharashtra and then returned sometime later and resided in Chhaoni area.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in a video message, recalled that he had requested Lata Mangeshkar to visit Indore during his tenure as mayor.

''But she was not ready to come here due to some incident. We are sad that despite being Indore's daughter, she did not visit here and we did not get an opportunity to welcome her,” Vijayvargiya, who did not reveal details of the offending incident, said.

A video circulating on social media shows Mangeshkar speaking about how she used to eat 'dahi bada' in Sarafa Bazaar, a place known for its food outlets that come up during night after jewellery shops lining the area close for the day.

