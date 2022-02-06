Left Menu

Bappi Lahiri mourns the demise of 'Maa' Lata Mangeshkar

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri is mourning the demise of his mother figure and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 20:43 IST
Bappi Lahiri mourns the demise of 'Maa' Lata Mangeshkar
Bappi Lahiri with Lata Mangeshkar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri is mourning the demise of his mother figure and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Lahiri shared a monochrome picture in which he can be seen as a little boy, sitting on the lap of the late icon.

In the caption, he wrote, "Maa!" Mangeshkar had been a strong support system for Lahiri from the time he entered the music industry. She sang his first composition in a Bengali film 'Daadu'.

Lahiri's first big Bollywood hit score was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain's 'Zakhmee'. In that Mangeshkar sang 'Abhi Abhi Thi Dushmani' and 'Aao Tujhe Chand Pe Le Jaaon', both big hits. Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

She was the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', 'Lag Ja Gale Se Phir', among others, are some of her unforgettable songs. Last rites with full state honours of the legendary singer have been performed on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (ANI)

